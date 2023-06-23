CHAMPAIGN — A fire Friday afternoon in a downtown Champaign apartment has displaced residents of the building.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called at 4:46 p.m. to an automatic alarm in the 32-unit building in the 0-100 block of East Columbia Avenue. Upon arrival, they found moderate smoke and fire coming from a unit on the fourth floor of the five-story structure and quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm. They worked to contain it to a single unit.
Columbia was blocked off between Neil and Walnut streets as firefighters doused the flames and cleaned up the site. Smith said investigators remain on the scene, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
No firefighters or residents were injured, Smith said.