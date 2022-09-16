CHAMPAIGN — A northwest Champaign business was evacuated in the wake of a fire in a gas vault that has since been extinguished.
Champaign firefighters were called to EpiWorks, 1606 Rion Drive, about 2:50 p.m.
“This is precautionary,” fire department spokesman Randy Smith said almost an hour later.
“We have confirmed fire in the gas vault with sprinkler activation,” he said of the space where the business stores gasses. “We are gathering information on what may be on fire in there."
As a precaution, about 24 employees of the semiconductor business were evacuated, as were people in the nearby Microtel Inn, the High School of St. Thomas More, Dairy Queen and Circle K.
The road is blocked at Rion Drive and Blarney Drive about a quarter-mile from the building.
Firefighters used an aerial truck to look on the roof but saw no flames, Smith said.
Smith, who was at the scene, said he could smell nothing unusual and that a light smoke that had been coming from an exhaust outlet had subsided.
About 4 p.m., whatever was on fire had been put out and evacuation orders were lifted.