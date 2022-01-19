CHAMPAIGN — A resident of a west Champaign apartment was displaced by fire Tuesday night.
That person wasn’t home, but several other residents of the building on the 900 block of Mattis Avenue called 911 starting around 10:47 p.m. to report smelling smoke.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said when firefighters first arrived at the three-story building, they didn’t see anything at the front but soon could see fire in a window at the rear of the building on the second floor. They forced entry and had the fire out within 10 minutes, Smith said.
Other occupants of the 12-unit building were evacuating on their own as firefighters arrived. No one was physically hurt, and only the resident of the burned apartment was displaced.
Smith said investigators were back at the scene at midday Wednesday trying to determine the cause and origin. However, a Champaign police report labeled the fire as “suspicious.” Damage to the apartment has been estimated at $65,000.