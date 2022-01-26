CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign firefighter was taken to a local hospital with injuries sustained in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in west Champaign in which the occupant's dog died.
A neighbor summoned firefighters to the single-story bungalow in the 300 block of Flora Drive, between University and Springfield avenues, at 2:24 p.m. Heavy smoke was pouring from the house.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith has not said how the firefighter was injured or released his name but described his injuries as severe. He was taken from the house and other firefighters were called to get the fire out.
About the same time firefighters were helping their stricken colleague, the occupant was alerting police on the scene that his dog was in the house. He had to be held back to keep from running into the burning home.
The occupant was later seen outside weeping over his dog, which died in the fire.
Smith said the cause of the fire and amount of damage has not yet been determined, but the occupant will be displaced as the home is no longer livable.