Sign up for our daily newsletter here
7:20 p.m. update:
The northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 between mileposts 63 and 82 are reopened after winds decreased.
5:52 p.m. update:
Illinois State Police have revised the number of victims killed in Monday morning's collisions along Interstate 55 to seven.
Initially, six people were believed to have died. However, investigators now say the severity of the crash masked one person's remains, and what was believed to be one person's remains were in fact those of two people.
State police are "working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the seven deceased individuals and information will be released once identification is complete and proper notifications have been made."
The coroner previously confirmed 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wis., died in the crash.
3:15 p.m. update:
Illinois State Police said I-55 between mileposts 63 and 82 has been closed "as a precaution until winds die down."
It's the same stretch of interstate where Monday's deadly pileup occured.
"No crashes at this time," state police said this afternoon, citing high winds and low visibility as the reason for the latest closure.
***
DIVERNON — Illinois state police are asking the public for help in identifying two adults who were among the six people who died Monday morning in collisions along Interstate 55 in the midst of a blinding dust storm.
State Police Director Brendan Kelly said one of the victims yet to be identified was in a blue Chrysler 300, and the other was in a Hyundai. No further details were available.
Anyone who can help identify the victims has been asked to contact police at 618-346-3653.
Kelly said one of the six victims has been identified and three others have tentatively been identified.
In all, there were at least 37 reported injuries and 72 vehicles involved, though there may have been additional vehicles, Kelly said.
The crashes occurred near the Sangamon/Montgomery county line, where blowing dirt caused a blackout reducing visibility to zero.
“This area is a very flat roadway that is surrounded by dirt farm fields,” Kelly said. “There’s very little wind breaks in this area.
Kelly said Illinois state police dispatched more than 40 troopers, who were joined by emergency medical technicians, state Department of Transportation employees and others.
“It was simply a terrible tragedy,” Kelly said.
While dust storms don’t occur often in Illinois, when they do occur, they tend to occur in May and June when farming activities are underway, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are details of three notable dust storms in Central Illinois, according to the weather service:
— On May 6, 1983, a dust storm started in Central Illinois and spread northeast to Chicago by evening, with winds up to 60 miles an hour reducing visibility to nearly zero. An accident on I-57 near Rantoul involved nine cars and two semitrailers.
— On June 3, 1990, I-57 from Arcola to Mattoon was closed due to blowing dust, and one accident injured five people. Much of East Central and Northern Illinois were experiencing wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour that day.
— On May 17, 2017, wind gusts of 40-50 miles an hour caused near-zero visibility in open areas that required the closure of I-72 from Jacksonville to Springfield and I-55 from McLean to Bloomington. Accidents caused by blowing dust resulted in two deaths.