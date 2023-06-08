URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified Jordan A. Richardson, 18, of Rantoul as the man killed Wednesday by a Rantoul police officer.
Northrup said Mr. Richardson was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He had been shot about an hour earlier in the 400 block of Belle Avenue by an officer who was pursuing him after a traffic stop.
Rantoul police have identified that officer as Sgt. Jerry King, a 10-year veteran of the Rantoul Police Department. With King was Officer Casey Smith, an 11-month employee of the department. She did not fire her weapon. Neither of them was physically hurt. Both remain on paid administrative leave while the case is reviewed both by the department and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
Mr. Richardson was the passenger in a car in which police found cannabis. Rantoul police said he ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it back up and kept going. When he fell to the ground and turned toward King, who was pursuing him, with the gun still in his hand, King fired a single shot that hit Mr. Richardson.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Because a Rantoul police officer fired the fatal shot, Mr. Richardson’s death is being investigated by a team of officers from other jurisdictions. Rantoul Chief Tony Brown said his department is cooperating with that team, led by Illinois State Police.
"We welcome the investigators' questions and expertise, and we are supporting their work because it is in the public interest to make a full detailing of the events available as soon as possible," he said. "We ask our community to understand that these investigations are complex with many pieces of evidence, video footage and witness statements to collect and analyze."
All that evidence and the work of the multi-jurisdictional investigators, once completed, will be forwarded to State's Attorney Julia Rietz for review.