UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:
URBANA — A Champaign County judge set bond at $75,000 for the director of the Illini Union in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fired a gun inside his Champaign home in front of a woman.
Jamie Singson, 55, who listed an address in the 700 block of West Columbia Avenue, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault alleging he discharged a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
If convicted, Singson faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Singson, who has served as director of the Illini Union since 2017, is due back in court Nov. 19.
As a condition of his bond, Judge John Kennedy ordered him to have no contact with the victim and not to possess any firearms or ammunition.
Original story, published 7 p.m. Tuesday:
CHAMPAIGN — The director of the Illini Union was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly firing a gun inside his Champaign home in front of another person, police said.
Jamie Singson, 55, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Columbia Avenue, according to Champaign police.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said Singson got into an argument with a friend and fired a handgun in frustration, though he was not shooting at her. The bullet hit a wall inside the house, he said.
The woman ran out of the house and called police, he said. No one was injured.
“He didn’t threaten her,” Ramseyer said.
The two had dated in the past but were no longer a couple, he said.
“Nobody else was involved, nobody else was hurt, nobody else was in danger,” Ramseyer said.
Singson cooperated with police and was arrested without incident, he said.
Singson remained in jail Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Wednesday afternoon. The state’s attorney’s office will review the case to determine appropriate charges.
Singson’s attorney, Tom Bruno of Champaign, said he will ask that Singson be released on bond and declined to comment further.
University of Illinois spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Tuesday the campus was still reviewing the case and Singson’s employment status.
“We are following our applicable policies, and our threat-assessment team will review the situation,” he said.
Singson has been director of the Illini Union, a center for student life on campus, since 2017. He previously was director of the UI’s Native American House for more than six years.