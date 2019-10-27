ARGENTA — Illinois State Police report that all lanes of Interstate 72 near Argenta have been re-opened after cattle from a crashed semitrailer were rounded up.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said troopers were called to single-vehicle crash at the Argenta exit that took place shortly after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Rush said a semitrailer hauling cattle overturned, leaving cattle in both the east and westbound lanes.
Motorists were asked to use an alternative route and use caution when traveling in the area.