UPDATED 5 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — A Kentucky truck driver was ticketed Friday after his semitrailer truck overturned on Interstate 72 and blocked eastbound traffic for several hours, state police said.
James H. Potter received minor injuries from the crash, which happened shortly after 10 a.m., trooper Joseph Rush said.
He was eastbound about four miles west of Champaign when he left the road to the left, Rush said, and struck a guardrail, overcorrected and drove back across both lanes.
His truck then “struck the right side guardrail and the overpass causing the vehicle’s trailer to be torn open and the contents to spill onto the roadway,” Rush said.
The truck ended up overturned in the right ditch, Rush said.
Potter, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
UPDATED 3:35 p.m.:
All lanes are back open, trooper Joseph Rush said Friday afternoon.
UPDATED 11:40 a.m.:
One lane of eastbound Interstate 72 has re-opened and traffic is moving slowly, state trooper Joseph Rush said.
"Please continue to use alternate routes," he said.
ORIGINAL
An accident involving a semi tractor-trailer has resulted in the closure of Interstate 72 eastbound lanes just west of Champaign.
State police are on the scene near milepost 178 between the Mahomet exit and the I-57 interchange.