UPDATED 8:50 p.m.:

All lanes are back open, state trooper Ryan Starrick said.

UPDATED 5:15 p.m.:

One eastbound lane of Interstate 74 is back open, state police said, though the highway is still "extremely slick and hazardous," trooper Ryan Starrick said.

The stretch from Urbana to St. Joseph is "treacherous," he said. "Multiple crews are still in the area removing vehicles. Use caution in this area."

ORIGINAL

URBANA -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 are closed in Urbana at the Cunningham Avenue exit due to multiple crashes, state police said Monday afternoon.

"All traffic is being redirected through Urbana until further notice," trooper Matt McCormick said. "Please avoid this area. All roadways in the area are in poor condition due to the inclement weather."