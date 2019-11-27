Update:
State police report lanes have reopened as of 10 a.m. Police report no injuries.
Lt. Ryan Starrick said high winds caused the crash, but he had no other details. Police were expected to release more information later Wednesday.
East Central Illinois remains under a high wind warning through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service reported gusts of 53 miles per hour Wednesday morning at University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy.
Original story:
State police are handling a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 245. That's halfway between Champaign and Rantoul. The southbound lanes are closed. You'll need to find another route.