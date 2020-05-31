CHAMPAIGN - A heavy police presence converged on Market Place Mall as a protest turned dangerous around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Three glass doors were broken leading into Macy's as tensions mounted. There were reports of looting at Old Navy and other stores at the mall in north Champaign.
Protesters were chanting "I Can't Breathe," in reference to the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
At 4:55 p.m., the crowd moved across the parking lot to Mosser's Shoes, broke the glass entrance and came out with boxes of shoes as well as a flat-screen television before six police officers arrived to protect the store.
The crowd then headed toward Gordmans to the east.
On nearby North Prospect, the Best Buy store was broken into and looted on Sunday afternoon. Also, the Active Wear store was looted before University of Illinois Police arrived to protect the building from further damage. Clothes taken from the store can be seen outside.
Broadcasting on Facebook Live about 4:38 p.m., the Rev. Willie Comer said: "We gotta make sure we do it the right way or we won't get heard. Let's make sure we protest ... so we get the message out, not by going to jail. We gotta stand, we gotta stand."
Comer continually reminded the crowd that the police were there to protect property as protesters get in the faces of officers expressing their frustrations.
"I have one purpose and that's to keep this as peaceful as we can. Please keep praying."
A wall of police, including a SWAT vehicle, stood between hundreds of protesters and the Macy's entrance to the mall.
Champaign city council member Will Kyles joined Comer in physically trying to keep screaming, frustrated young men and women away from the police in front of Macy's.
Champaign Police at 4:14 p.m. tweeted "We have responded to Marketplace Mall for incidents of looting & are working to secure area businesses.
We support everyone’s right to lawful & peaceful protests. For the safety of us all, we continue to urge you to be peaceful as you advocate & allow your voice to be heard."
Earlier Sunday, reports of a planned protest circulated on social media. Stores throughout C-U closed early Sunday.
News-Gazette Editor Jeff D'Alessio is at Market Place Mall. Follow along by following him @jeffdalessio on Twitter.