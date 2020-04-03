MAHOMET — A Mahomet bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a semi driver Friday morning just north of the village.
Illinois State Police said David Powell, 46, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident that happened about 9:30 a.m. on Illinois 47 at County Road 2400 N. That’s about a mile north of Mahomet.
Police said Roman Sydoruk, 41, of Michigan City, Ind., was driving a semitrailer north behind Powell and attempted to pass him but instead hit his bicycle.
Sydoruk was ticketed for improper passing.
The accident closed down Illinois 47 for almost five hours while state troopers investigated.
Other responding agencies included the Cornbelt Fire Protection District, Mahomet police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Secretary of State police.
A spokesperson for Carle Foundation Hospital said they had no information on Powell’s condition.