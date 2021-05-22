UPDATE, 2 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — The man police were looking for in connection with an armed robbery at a south Champaign grocery store has been arrested.
Terry Deeley, 55, is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond and should be in court Monday for arraignment.
ORIGINAL STORY, published 12:05 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man they believe robbed a south Champaign grocery store earlier this month.
A warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Terry W. Deeley, 55, after he was charged with armed robbery and burglary stemming from an early morning robbery at Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil St., on Saturday, May 15.
Just before 6 a.m., a man entered the coffee bar, pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag and demanded the money from the register.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee, the robber left in a silver Chevrolet Impala headed south. No one was physically hurt in the holdup.
Police described Deeley as homeless but from the Champaign area. They said it’s possible that he may be sleeping in the 2011 car that has an Indiana license plate VIM 104. Deeley is described as White and balding. He was wearing a royal blue jacket, a green shirt, burgundy pants and royal blue tennis shoes.