URBANA — An Urbana man arrested Monday in a pair of robberies minutes apart last month at an Urbana apartment complex has been charged.
Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of aggravated robbery alleging he used a BB gun to hold up two victims on Oct. 13.
Urbana police, Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers and METRO SWAT officers went to Williams' home about 6 a.m. Monday with an arrest warrant for him and a search warrant for his apartment in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
An Urbana police report said that both victims came to different parking lots at the Town and Country apartment complex thinking they were going to meet a man to buy an iPhone advertised for sale on Facebook.
Instead, Williams allegedly produced a gun and took cash from the victims.
Williams was arrested without incident and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Police said they found a BB gun in Williams' apartment and an orange jacket that both victims said the robber was wearing. Williams told police he robbed the men because he needed rent money.
If convicted of aggravated robbery, Williams faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.