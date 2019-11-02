SIDNEY — A Sidney man died Friday from complications of injuries he received about a day earlier in a two-vehicle accident west of Sidney.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said David Hooker, 56, died at 9:29 a.m. Friday at Carle Hospital, almost 24 hours after an accident on the Sidney Slab about 1 1/4 miles east of Illinois 130.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Vercler said the accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 1000 N, also called the Sidney Slab, near 1675 E.
Preliminary investigation showed that Mr. Hooker was driving east in his car when, for an unknown reason, he veered across the center line. Billy Taylor, 48, of Williamsport, Ind., was driving a semitrailer tractor truck west when he saw the car coming at him and got over to avoid being hit.
However, Mr. Hooker’s car hit the rear axle of Taylor’s trailer and came to rest in the road.
A witness in a car behind the semi confirmed that version of events, Vercler said.
Northrup said no autopsy would be conducted on Mr. Hooker.