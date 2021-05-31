THOMASBORO — A Little Rock, Ark., man was killed in what police are calling a fatal hit-and-run crash near Thomasboro early Monday.
Illinois State Police report that about 4:15 a.m., a motorist on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro spotted a car in the right ditch.
Troopers found a deceased man, later identified as 32-year-old Kendrick D. Jones, on the shoulder of the interstate who had apparently been struck by an unknown vehicle.
Mr. Jones was declared deceased at the scene around 5:30 a.m.
An autopsy to determine cause of death will be performed today.
This death and the circumstances surrounding it are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Police ask that anyone with information about the crash contact them at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.