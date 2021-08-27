DANVILLE -- Police in Danville are looking for the killer or killers of a Danville man.
A release from Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson said officers responded to the 0-100 block of Bremer Avenue at 9:12 p.m. Thursday and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Detario L. Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.