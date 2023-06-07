RANTOUL — An investigation is underway in an officer-involved fatal shooting of an armed man in Rantoul.
The incident began about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Campbell Avenue. Police were trying to stop a vehicle that had previously fled from officers in April. An officer was talking with the driver when they saw a large amount of packaged cannabis inside the vehicle, police said.
Police said the front-seat passenger got out and ran. As he ran, the officer saw a gun fall to the ground. The man picked up the gun and ran south through a residential area.
Authorities said other officers located that person running in the 400 block of Belle Avenue and could see he had a gun. He fell to the ground and turned toward an officer with the gun still in his hand.
One of the pursuing officers then fired one round, hitting the man, police said. Officers then administered first aid before the man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died.
Neither the deceased man's name nor the identity of the officer who shot him have been released yet.
The investigation is being conducted by a multi-jurisdictional team of detectives.
It is the second officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul this year. Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, who was shot by a bullet from his own gun during a struggle with police.
In Wednesday's stop, the driver, Jheremia McKown, 20, of Champaign, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon and delivery of cannabis. Police said McKown struck an officer in the face, causing minor injuries. Officers found two loaded handguns in his car, a large amount of cannabis packaged for sale, and cash.
As in the Feb. 6 shooting, Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown promised full details after the investigation is finished.
"We recognize that these preliminary details do not answer all the questions our community has, and we must let the ... investigation proceed so we can answer those questions," he said. "We are committed to seeking out and providing those answers after a thorough and impartial investigation.
"This is a difficult day for our community," Brown said. "Officers train for these kinds of scenarios continuously, but always hope to never find themselves in a real-life situation.
"The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of our community members, and that any serious use-of-force incident must be critically examined and scrutinized. We ask the community for patience during this process."