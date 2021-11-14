UPDATE: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed in a Sunday accident as Ezekiel Short III, 39, of Villa Grove.
Mr. Short died of blunt force injuries as a result of being ejected from his vehicle about 12:20 a.m. on the Homer Lake Road.
OGDEN TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in eastern Champaign County early Sunday.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said about 12:20 a.m., deputies were sent to Homer Lake Road near County Road 2500 East where they found a vehicle that had hit a tree.
The driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Heuerman said from the preliminary investigation, it appeared the driver was going east very fast when the driver lost control, left the road and hit the tree.
The crash remains under investigation.