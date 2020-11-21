CHAMPAIGN — A man in his mid- to late 20s who was threatening to jump from the Prospect Avenue bridge over Interstate 74 for more than three hours Saturday surrendered to police uninjured late in the afternoon.
"He's got mental-health problems. He's on his way to the hospital," Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said at 5:30 p.m. about the man, who had been on the overpass since about 2 p.m.
His threats prompted Illinois State Police, assisted by Champaign County sheriff's deputies, to close I-74 in both directions for about three hours.
Prospect was also closed between Bloomington Road and North Marketview Avenue from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Ramseyer said at least six trained negotiators worked with the man to convince him to get help. After he agreed to get in an ambulance that was to take him to the hospital, officers confirmed he had no gun.
"It was a good police effort to help a man in trouble," Ramseyer said.
The man had apparently threatened to harm only himself.