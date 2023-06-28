MORNING UPDATE: Mack’s Twin City Recycling is open for business today as an investigation into a Tuesday evening fire at the North Lincoln Avenue site continues.
All employees came into work today, said Office Manager Nikki Byrnside.
“The two buildings we use to operate the scale are intact and untouched,” she said.
Eastern Prairie Fire Chief Brian Smith said there was no update yet this morning on the cause of the fire, but an inspector from the State Fire Marshal’s office was on site.
The fire was confined to a storage shed and its contents, which, in part, included such equipment as a large truck and pickup truck and may have contained such chemicals as propane and acetylene.
“There was some flammable stuff in there, but I don’t know if that contributed to it,” Smith said.
URBANA — Several area fire departments are working to put out fires at a north Urbana recycling business.
Firefighters were called about 8 p.m. to Mack’s Twin City Recycling, 2808 N. Lincoln Ave., U, just north of Interstate 74.
Preliminary information is that a barn and some heavy equipment is on fire. Flames and smoke were seen coming from one of the buildings in the back of the property, which is on the east side of Lincoln.
Edge-Scott, Carroll, Thomasboro, Savoy and Eastern Prairie are among the fire departments helping.
The family-owned recycling business was previously been the victim of destructive fires in December 2013 and November 2019.
In July 2016, the auto-recycling branch of the business on East Kerr Avenue in Urbana was also heavily damaged by fire.