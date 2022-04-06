CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man early Wednesday morning in west Champaign, the city's second homicide of the year.
An arrest has been made.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49. Preliminary autopsy results show he died from blunt force trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds to the neck.
He died at Carle Hospital about an hour after he was found outside his home.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Peppermill Lane, just south of Boulder Ridge Drive, about 12:30 a.m. and found Mr. Mfwamba unresponsive.
A preliminary investigation suggests that he knew the person who attacked him with a blunt instrument, then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.
The attacker fled but was eventually found not far from the home.
Neighbors could hear yelling and were aware of police looking through yards in the subdivision.
Champaign police were assisted by University of Illinois and Rantoul police and deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.