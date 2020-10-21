CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured Wednesday evening in a fire that saw Prospect Avenue shut down at Healey Street in both directions for about an hour.
A release from Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters received multiple calls at 7:09 p.m. for a fire at a single-family residence in the 800 block of West Healey Street, near Prospect. They release said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the house and quickly extinguished the fire, which had spread throughout the house.
No firefighters or civilians were hurt. The residents were not home at the time of the fire but will be displaced as a result of the damage, the release said.
It said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and investigators are still on the scene.
Prospect was shut down for about an hour while several vehicles from both the fire and police departments were on the scene.