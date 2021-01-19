OAKWOOD — The deaths of two young people Sunday afternoon remain under investigation in Vermilion County.
The pair — a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old — were shot in a wooded area on Oakwood’s south side around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Vermilion County sheriff's Capt. Mike Hartshorn said the shootings occurred in the 200 block of Wayne Drive.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Clayvonte M. Sloan, 15, of Rantoul, died in surgery at Carle Hospital in Urbana at 4:11 p.m. Sunday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the other victim as Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood.
Three juveniles ages 15, 16 and 17 and an 18-year-old, all males with connections to Danville, are in custody and expected to be formally charged Tuesday.
Additional details were not immediately made available.