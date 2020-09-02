SAVOY — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Interstate 57 just south of Savoy that claimed the life of an Oakwood man and injured his passenger.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said John P. Wilson, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7 p.m.
Illinois State Police said Wilson was driving a Freightliner utility truck northbound on I-57 in the left lane at mile marker 227.5, about a mile south of the Monticello Road exit. His vehicle left the road to the left for an unknown reason, and he overcorrected and lost control, leaving the road to the right and overturning in the right-side ditch.
Police said his passenger, Troy Tranchant, 51, of Danville, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana said Tranchant is in good condition.
