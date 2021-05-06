URBANA — One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon north of Urbana.
Illinois State Police said an 81-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened about 2:15 p.m. at Leverett Road and U.S. 45, about halfway between Urbana and Thomasboro.
Preliminary information is that the man was driving a sedan east on Leverett Road, stopped at the stop sign for U.S. 45, then pulled out in front of a truck being driven south on 45 by Mark Holt, 62, of Rantoul. He was unable to stop before hitting the older man’s car in the driver’s side.
The older man was pronounced dead at the scene while Holt was taken to the hospital for what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound U.S. 45 from Leverett Road was closed until about 5:30 p.m.