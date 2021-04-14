PESOTUM — One woman was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in southern Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the woman who died as Kimberly C. Lewis, 52, of Chicago.
A release from Illinois State Police said about 8:30 a.m., Ms. Lewis was driving south on I-57 about a mile south of the exit for U.S. 45 at Pesotum when her Nissan van hit the rear of a second vehicle, then left the road and hit several small trees.
Her passenger, Fyness F. Reed, 19, also of Chicago, was thrown out of the van.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit in the rear kept going. Police are looking for that motorist.
Northrup said Ms. Lewis was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. Carle had no information about Reed's condition. State police described her injuries as serious.
The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for almost five hours as police investigated the crash.
State police are asking anyone who has information on the second driver or who saw what happened to call the Zone 5 office at 217-278-5004 or send an email to ISP.DCI.Zone05@illinois.gov.