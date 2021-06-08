UPDATE:
DANVILLE — A man hit by gunfire at a party early Sunday in Danville has died.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Djavan Dye, 30, of Danville. A release from Northup's office said Mr. Dye was pronounced died at 6:13 p.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.
Original story, published 7:45 a.m. Sunday:
DANVILLE — Two people were injured by gunfire, one critically, at a party in Danville early Sunday.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said a 30-year-old man was found with multiple wounds about 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Beard Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
As police were trying to learn what happened, a second person arrived at the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That 23-year-old Danville woman is listed in stable condition.
Police learned that they were at the party at the Beard Street address when an argument started between the man who was critically injured and another man.
The shooter began firing and the two were hit.
No suspect information is currently available, and the police think the man and woman were the only ones injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.