UPDATE, 3:45 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are trying to figure out what caused a motorist to crash Wednesday morning near campus, resulting in serious injury to himself and diverting traffic for several hours.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said preliminary information is that a 35-year-old man was driving north on Neil Street near Stadium Drive at 7:23 a.m. when his Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle tapped the rear of a Honda Accord in front of him.
The SUV hit the Accord a second time, not that hard, then veered off to the left fast, crossing Neil and crashing into a utility pole on the west side of the street, Yelich said.
“We don’t have an explanation and won’t be able to investigate more until we are able to speak to the individual, who is receiving treatment,” he said.
The driver of the Accord was not seriously injured, he said, but the Tucson hit the pole so hard that it destroyed the vehicle and brought the pole down. Firefighters later cut it up to remove it.
Neil Street between Kirby and Stadium Drive/Hessel Boulevard and about a block to the north was closed to through traffic, as was the traffic on Stadium and Hessel for about a block to the east and west.
The accident happened during one of Champaign’s brief “rush hours,” backing up traffic in all directions. Police cleared the scene about 12:15 p.m.
UPDATE:
Original story, posted 8 a.m.:
