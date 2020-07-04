URBANA - A 24-year-old Urbana man died after being struck by a car as he walked on Interstate 74.
Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup on Saturday identified the victim as Caleb A. Sullivan, 24, of Urbana. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Mr. Sullivan was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. at the scene near mile marker 185.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about midnight Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at University Avenue.
Barbara Grayum, 53, of Belvidere, was driving a Kia Sportage when a man entered the highway on foot from the right shoulder and was struck in the left lane.
Grayum was taken to an area hospital for what were described as minor injuries.
The highway was closed for about four hours as state police investigated.