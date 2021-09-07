TILTON — A Danville man was killed late Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked on Georgetown Road.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Tuesday the man killed was Lewis A. Hays, 59.
A release from Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11:15 p.m. on Illinois 1 just south of Interstate 74 and remains under investigation.
Police said Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown was driving north when he struck a pedestrian who was also walking north. Gordon was not injured.