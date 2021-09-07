Listen to this article

TILTON — A Danville man was killed late Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked on Georgetown Road.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Tuesday the man killed was Lewis A. Hays, 59.

A release from Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11:15 p.m. on Illinois 1 just south of Interstate 74 and remains under investigation.

Police said Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown was driving north when he struck a pedestrian who was also walking north. Gordon was not injured.

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

