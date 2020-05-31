7 p.m. UPDATE
Four hours after the first reports of looting, Champaign Police on Sunday night said on Twitter: "Right now, the recommendation is to remain in your homes if you are able to. We are still deploying resources throughout the city with our local law enforcement partners. A few arrests have been made."
Police also announced the following road closures:
Kankakee at Anthony; Prospect at Marketview; Neil at Anthony; Market at Kenyon.
CHAMPAIGN - A heavy police presence converged on Market Place Mall as a protest turned dangerous around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Three glass doors were broken leading into Macy's as tensions mounted. There were reports of looting at Old Navy and other stores at the mall in north Champaign.
Protesters were chanting "I Can't Breathe," in reference to the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
At 4:55 p.m., the crowd moved across the parking lot to Mosser's Shoes, broke the glass entrance and came out with boxes of shoes as well as a flat-screen television before six police officers arrived to protect the store.
The crowd then headed toward Gordmans to the east.
By 5:20 p.m., the scene outside the mall had gone from hundreds of people to a dozen police and a few onlookers. The looting has ended.
On nearby North Prospect, the Best Buy store was broken into and looted on Sunday afternoon. Also, the Active Wear store was looted before University of Illinois Police arrived to protect the building from further damage. Clothes taken from the store can be seen outside.
Later, around 5:30 p.m., protesters returned to Best Buy, 2117 N. Prospect, where they were met by a wall of police cars. Police were also stationed in front of Ross Dress For Less as a peaceful protest played out Town Center Drive.
Broadcasting on Facebook Live about 4:38 p.m., the Rev. Willie Comer said: "We gotta make sure we do it the right way or we won't get heard. Let's make sure we protest ... so we get the message out, not by going to jail. We gotta stand, we gotta stand."
Comer continually reminded the crowd that the police were there to protect property as protesters get in the faces of officers expressing their frustrations.
"I have one purpose and that's to keep this as peaceful as we can. Please keep praying."
A wall of police, including a SWAT vehicle, stood between hundreds of protesters and the Macy's entrance to the mall.
Champaign city council member Will Kyles joined Comer in physically trying to keep screaming, frustrated young men and women away from the police in front of Macy's.
Comer, pastor of Berean Covenant Church in Champaign, was in front of Macy’s as the crowd had dispersed by 5 p.m. A couple of officers personally thanked Comer for trying to maintain calm.
“We had to stand and not let our young people lose it. The crowd has dispersed. Hallelujah. We were able to get past that but they’ve moved and I have to figure out where to keep them calm. “
Right then, sirens could be heard and Comer said: “When I hear sirens, that means young people are going to jail.
“I get it. People are angry, upset. The main purpose is that black men and women are dying on the street. But if we bust out windows at stores and try to take things out … “
He urged those listening to join black people on July 7, a scheduled day of not spending money in America to make a point.
“Let’s not lose the purpose and focus of why we are here,” he said.
Comer said he saw the Facebook post exhorting people to loot at the mall.
"I came straight over to Macy's because I knew there had to be somebody who looked like us, talk like us to come over and keep calm," he said.
"I want to be angry but I also represent Christ and that's bigger than what my feelings are. If I can stand and be a representative of the kingdom, then I can help these young people. Somebody's got to be the leader, calm enough to make the right decisions."
Champaign Police at 4:14 p.m. tweeted "We have responded to Marketplace Mall for incidents of looting & are working to secure area businesses.
We support everyone’s right to lawful & peaceful protests. For the safety of us all, we continue to urge you to be peaceful as you advocate & allow your voice to be heard."
Earlier Sunday, reports of a planned protest circulated on social media. Stores throughout C-U closed early Sunday.
