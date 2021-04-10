URBANA — Police are looking for the person or people who gunned down a man in east Urbana on Friday night in a hail of bullets.
Eric D. Kirk, 34, of Champaign was found in the parking lot of the Prairie Green apartment complex in the 2500 block of East Washington Street with an apparent fatal bullet wound to the head.
“It would appear as though he was targeted. He was not a bystander,” said Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor. “We are looking for witnesses who are willing to help us. Anyone we have not spoken to, we ask them to come forward. We have knocked on a lot of doors and we are always looking for more eyes.”
Urbana police were first alerted to shots fired at 8:20 p.m. Friday. They quickly located the crime scene in the parking lot of 2507 Prairie Green. Mr. Kirk was found in the parking lot near 2508 Prairie Green. The complex has several apartment buildings and is just west of Illinois 130.
“I believe the round count is going to be over 60 casings,” Smysor said of the spent bullets police found in the wake of the first homicide of 2021 in Champaign County. There were two homicides in Urbana last year.
It took Urbana and Illinois State Police crime-scene technicians several hours to process what Smysor referred to “as an extensive scene.” They found different kinds of casings, indicating multiple shooters.
He said police are surprised and relieved that given the number of shots fired, no other injuries to humans have been reported.
“No one else was hit to our knowledge. People were home,” Smysor said. “It’s a fully occupied apartment complex with a lot of windows pointing toward the parking lot where it occurred.
“There were two patio sliding glass doors for uninvolved apartments that were shattered. There were several cars struck by gunfire,” he added. “A number of rounds skipped off the ground. There was quite a bit of gunfire going in different directions.”
Mr. Kirk, who lived in Urbana previously, was known to local law enforcement because of multiple prior convictions dating to 2002, when he was a teen, including armed robbery and unlawful use of weapons.
Mr. Kirk was invited to be a member of the inaugural “Fresh Start” class in October 2016, designed to give community support and resources to young men involved in gun violence. He did not stick with the program.
A little more than six weeks ago, he had been paroled for a 2018 escape conviction. In that case, he admitted he cut off an ankle monitor he was supposed to be wearing while on parole for unlawful use of weapons.
Smysor said police are investigating to see if there is any connection between the Prairie Green shootings and another house that was hit by gunfire early Saturday.
At 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of Church Street in Urbana but could find no evidence of a shooting. They returned after 9 a.m. Saturday when the occupants of a house found holes in windows and walls. No one was injured there.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of beefs happening in the community, but they are not necessarily related,” Smysor said. “Some are interrelated and some are not. Finding those relations can be difficult at times.”