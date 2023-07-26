POTOMAC — A motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in rural Potomac has claimed the life of a Potomac man.
Rick A. Mockbee, 63, died from injuries sustained in the wreck on County Road 990 East about 3 miles southeast of town.
Vermilion County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said Mr. Mockbee was driving his motorcycle north on 900 East Road when it left the road for an unknown reason and went into the ditch, “impacting the terrain” and throwing Mr. Mockbee off. Hartshorn said there is no evidence any other vehicle was involved.
Mr. Mockbee was pronounced dead at the scene. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for this week.
The accident is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.