DANVILLE — A Danville woman who was eight months pregnant lost her baby after being shot multiple times Tuesday night, police said.
A release from Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the 21-year-old woman. She is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Several bullet casings were found outside the home, Olson said.
Police are still investigating and are releasing no further information at this time. Anyone who has information is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.