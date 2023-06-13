Sign up for our daily newsletter here
RANTOUL — Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer has resigned following charges filed against him for domestic battery.
Village President Chuck Smith said Eisenhauer phoned him Tuesday afternoon and indicated he planned to resign. He emailed a letter of resignation about 15 minutes later.
The village board is expected to act on the resignation at tonight’s monthly meeting.
Smith said he was saddened by the turn of events.
“It’s a deep wound. It really is,” he said. “Even though I don’t condone what he did, it’s hurtful. I’m sorry to lose him.”
***
URBANA — Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer will be released from jail on his own recognizance after being charged in connection with a domestic battery incident at his home.
Eisenhauer, 58, of Rantoul, appeared before Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer Tuesday on two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.
Dyer said Eisenhauer asked to be represented by the Champaign County public defender’s office, but he doesn’t qualify.
The judge gave him time to hire his own attorney, and ordered him to be back in court June 27.
As a condition of his bond, Eisenhauer can’t have any contact with his wife.
According to a Champaign County sheriff’s office report, Eisenhower’s wife said she and her husband were arguing about marital issues Monday and she told him she was moving out.
“In response, he dumped the contents of her purse out, got in her face screaming at her, pushed her down onto the couch and hit her in the face,” the report states. “She told him she was calling police, and as she was calling 911, he grabbed the phone from her, pulling out some of her hair in the process.”
The report also states that Eisenhauer’s wife reported that her husband had been physical with her in the past when she threatened to leave, “pinning her down to prevent her from going.”
The sheriff's office said Eisenhauer made a statement to deputies and admitted that he had come home upset because his wife didn’t want to go with him on a family trip.
“He said he started yelling at her as soon as she came home, admitted dumping the contents of her purse out and throwing her clothes on the floor,” the report states. “He admitted grabbing the phone from her when she tried to call 911 in order to prevent her from calling police out of concern for his career and admitted pulling her hair when he did so.”
Domestic battery and interfering with reporting domestic battery are both misdemeanors punishable by probation or up to a year in jail.
The sheriff’s office was asked by Rantoul police to handle this case.
Rantoul mayor Charles Smith said he has placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative hearing and the conclusion of his case in court.
Eisenhauer was hired by the village in November 2018 and earns about $110,000 per year.