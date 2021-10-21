CHAMPAIGN — A Rantoul woman was fatally shot late Wednesday night in what police said was a dispute at an apartment complex in west Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner, 19, was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
A release from Champaign police said at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired with injuries in the 200 block of Kenwood Road. Upon arrival, they found Ms. Ingram-Triner with a gunshot wound to her lower neck. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute in the courtyard area of an apartment complex.
Her death is the 13th this year in Champaign involving a gun. This is the 216th confirmed incidence of shots fired in the city this year.
Police ask that anyone with additional information or security-camera footage to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.