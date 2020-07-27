NEW: Champaign Police issued a statement about the incident Monday afternoon. Here it is in its entirety.
"The Champaign Police Department is aware of the Saturday afternoon incident outside of the Rogue Barber Shop involving an encounter between a pickup truck and a group of protestors. This matter is being taken very seriously by Champaign Police, and we are fortunate no injuries were reported.
"This incident is under investigation, and more details have been made available to police within the past 24 hours. We are also aware of the social media videos circulating online, and as disturbing as they may be, it is important we have time to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident and why it happened.
"Each account will be thoroughly followed up on, and the fact-finding process is underway. Any person or business with additional information or video depicting the incident before, during or after it occurred is asked to please share it with police.
"Champaign Police supports civic engagement and our community’s right to peacefully protest and gather. Organizers wishing to assemble are requested to notify police in advance so we may help foster a safe environment for participants, pedestrians, and motorists. Marches or events that obstruct the public roadway without police coordination can often become extremely dangerous, as experienced on Saturday. For more information, please reference Emergency Order 20-20.
"The findings of the investigation will be shared once it concludes."
Saturday's original story
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police say they’re aware of an incident Saturday afternoon in which a red truck appears to make contact with a protester and runs over a bike outside a downtown business, according to a video being shared on social media.
A group of protesters had set up in front of Rogue Barber Co. on Saturday in the area of Washington and Neil streets. Police Sgt. Ben Newell said officers were told by the owner of a nearby business that protesters were not allowing traffic to pass or the driver of a red truck to leave.
“We have not been contacted by a victim,” Newell said. “We spoke with people directly involved, and they gave us limited information. We did not have information to pursue the truck.”
Newell said police got information that a woman got in the bed of a truck as it drove through that area and got out further north on Neil at Bradley Avenue.
He said police received no reports of anyone being injured.
“We did not have any complaints asking for a police report,” Newell said. “There was limited information provided.”
Rogue Barber Co. and its owner, Michael Long, have been the subject of online criticism in recent days over the shop’s changing policies. On July 17, the business announced in a since-deleted post on its Facebook page that it was now a “private membership traditional barbershop (not unisex) not open to the general public” and would require prospective members to fill out an application.