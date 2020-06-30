CHAMPAIGN - A crash west of Champaign about 2:30 p.m. shut down the ramp connecting Interstate 57 southbound to I-72 westbound.
Illinois State Police said a truck driver from Canada was leaving I-57 to go west on I-72 when his load shifted and the truck overturned.
The accident happened at 2:31 p.m. Boudreau Marcel, 58, of Montreal, was driving the semitrailer tractor truck that came to rest partially on the road and partially in the south ditch of the ramp.
Police did not say how long the ramp was expected to be closed or if he was injured.