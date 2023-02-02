Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
UPDATE: A hearing on Soma Ultralounge’s liquor license status was canceled Thursday after the city and bar owers agreed to a stipulated settlement.
“In lieu of today's emergency hearing, both sides agreed to a stipulated settlement that Soma will provide a written management plan to the city within five business days,” city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.
“The establishment cannot reopen until that plan is reviewed and approved by the Liquor Commissioner,” he said. “The management plan is to detail information about the managers and supervisors of the establishment, duties of same, and other related information to ensure the business is operated in accordance with city ordinances.”
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign city officials are set to conduct a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday over accusations against a downtown bar that has been temporarily closed by Mayor Deb Feinen.
Acting in her capacity as liquor commissioner, Feinen issued an emergency closure order Jan. 26 for Soma Ultralounge, 320 N. Neil St., C, effective for seven days pending the outcome of the hearing.
The order states that the entity to whom the liquor license was issued “has willfully made false statements as to a material fact of its manager” in its application.
“This bears directly on the question of whether the liquor license itself is valid and whether the manager is legally qualified under city ordinance,” city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.
The hearing will be held in the city council chambers at the City Building, 102 N. Neil St., C.