URBANA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon in the northwest part of the city.
Lt. Joel Sanders confirmed that a 23-year-old man was shot about 3:20 p.m. at the Hamilton on the Park apartments in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, just across Wright Street from Champaign’s Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.
A release from the police department said the man had been shot twice in the torso and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. It said his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life threatening.
Police remain at the apartment complex collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.
Anyone with information or photo or video footage of the scene is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.