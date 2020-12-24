SAVOY — A working smoke detector saved the life of a family of five early Thursday morning.
Savoy Fire Department spokesman Eddie Bain said the residents of an apartment in the 400 block of Paddock Drive West were awakened about 7 a.m. by the screeching sound.
“They had to come downstairs right past where the kitchen is, and in a few moments, they wouldn’t have not been able to get out that way,” Bain said. “Flames were headed that way.”
The two adults did not have a phone within reach and took their three children to a neighbor’s to call for help.
Savoy firefighters were on scene within moments of the 7:15 a.m. call and could see heavy smoke pouring out the front of the multi-unit building, located in the Winfield Village Cooperative, just south of Curtis Road and east of U.S. 45.
Bain said there are five other apartments in that building. The flames did not get beyond the apartment where the fire broke out, so those residents, who were evacuated, were able to return to their homes.
“The fire clearly started in the kitchen. We had natural gas contributing to the fire. Why that was occurring we’re not sure,” he said, adding that investigators from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System are working with Savoy fire investigators to pinpoint the cause.
Tolono, Eastern Prairie and Edge Scott firefighters as well as a Carle ambulance crew were on the scene to help as well.
“In these units, a mutual-aid call goes out immediately to make sure you have plenty of help coming,” Bain said. “Particularly in this kind of weather, we can rotate the guys better.”
The temperature at the time of the fire was about 19 degrees but felt colder with the wind.
A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus kept firefighters warm as they took turns going in and out of the building.
Bain said he did not think the family had relatives in the area, but emergency support services were being arranged since their apartment is not inhabitable.
“The neighbors around here are really being helpful,” Bain said.
Had many more minutes elapsed before help arrived, Bain said firefighters think the situation would have been far more tragic.
“That smoke alarm did its job,” said the veteran firefighter.