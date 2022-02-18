UPDATE: 4:43 p.m.
RANTOUL — Southbound I-57 lanes have been reopened a milepost 243 after a significant backup from people stopping and filming the closed lane.
“A significant backup is still being caused by onlookers but all first responders have cleared the scene and both lanes are open,” State Police Master Sergeant Mark Holley said.
2:52 p.m.:
RANTOUL — State police are still on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 57 south of Rantoul.
There are a slew of semis in ditches and in the median on I-57 throughout Champaign County, snarling traffic and causing significant delays this afternoon.
Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the U.S. 136 exits in Rantoul to relieve congestion and allow for removal operations. But that diversion of traffic has since been canceled.
Adding to the problem, police said, was passersby slowing down to take pictures and videos of the accident scenes.
Troopers are reminding drivers to maintain caution, to slow down and move over when approaching the scene and to expect significant backups.