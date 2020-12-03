STANTON TOWNSHIP — A St. Joseph-Ogden High School senior died Thursday after the car she was driving was hit by a dump truck Wednesday afternoon at a rural intersection north of the village.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Nadirah C. Edwards, 17, of St. Joseph was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she was taken after the wreck.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of county roads 2200 East and 1850 North, about 2.5 miles north of St. Joseph, for a report of an accident with injuries.
According to their investigation, Miss Edwards was driving a car west on 1850 North and stopped at the stop sign when she reached the intersection with 2200 East, then continued through.
The dump truck, which was headed south on 2200 East, tried to stop to avoid hitting her but could not. It did not have a stop sign and the driver reported that Miss Edwards came to a complete stop, then went on in front of him.
The driver and passenger in the dump truck were not hurt.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No citations have yet been issued.