CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday evening in Champaign, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was with others in a home in the 600 block of East Eureka Street when someone shot into the home, Lt. Matthew Henson said in a news release.
Police responded to the scene shortly after 5:15 p.m., whereupon they located the victim.
"The victim was rushed to a local hospital," the release said. "However, he did not survive his injuries."
On Friday morning, Champaign Central High School emailed families:
"Yesterday, we received some tragic news that one of our students, Gerryontae Brown, was a victim of a shooting," the message said. "Our thoughts are with Gerryontae's family and friends in this difficult time."
The school's crisis team will be available to talk with students, the message said.
When police arrived, they also said they heard additional shots in in the area, but haven't found any other victims.
As of 9:10 p.m., police were on the scene and interviewing possible witnesses. No arrests have yet been made.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the crime.