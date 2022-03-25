UPDATE, 11:35 a.m. Friday:
The city of Tuscola posted this on its Facebook page:
"Tuscola police have identified suspects in this matter, and prosecution and restitution will be decided in the normal course of law enforcement and court action. The City is also covered by insurance, so we are working to get the damage repaired as quickly as possible so that the facilities are available to the public as soon as possible. We see this a good example of how things work well when a bad thing happens. Thank you all for your care and concern for our parks and your community! It is wonderful to live in such a community that we can take care of our issues and then heal and keep moving forward!"
Original story, published 7 a.m. Friday:
TUSCOLA — The destructive element was out in force Wednesday in one of Tuscola’s parks.
Someone caused extensive damage to the restrooms at Ervin Park, which the city has spent a great deal of money refurbishing.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said vandalism happens frequently, “but not quite to this extent.”
“Like every public facility, I’m sure it’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “It’s normally something relatively minor.”
Hoel said a dollar estimate of the damage is not yet available. The city will have contractors look at the extent of it.
He said he believes some of the plumbing can be salvaged, but one of the sinks is “completely shattered.”
“The stall dividers are probably a complete loss,” Hoel said. “A lot of the electrical will have to be redone.”
Hoel estimated the city had made $750,000 worth of improvements to the park in recent years, which included refurbishing the tennis courts, adding fencing and new lighting at ball diamonds.
Work on a new dog park is set to begin in a couple weeks.
The restrooms, built in 1999, are used by the public and the Tuscola High baseball team. Another nearby set of restrooms is available to the school’s softball team.
Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact the Tuscola Police Department at 217-253-2351 or tpd@tuscola.org.