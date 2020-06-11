URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday ordered that a 14-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet and car at gunpoint be held in detention until at least June 19.
At the request of State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, Judge Heidi Ladd detained the teen, who had run away from his father’s home in LaSalle earlier this week.
The teen, originally from Champaign, had been paroled to his father’s address in late March after having been sentenced to juvenile prison in October 2019 for theft over $300 in connection with several car burglaries in Champaign and Urbana last year.
His stepmother told Rietz that the boy left their house earlier this week and they believed he was in Champaign. However, due to his father recently having surgery, they were unable to go in search of him and learned later that he was arrested in Urbana Wednesday night.
Rietz said the string of events started about 10:45 p.m. A 32-year-old man was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Orchard Street looking at his cellphone when two youths approached.
The teen in custody allegedly pointed a gun at the man, ordered him to leave his wallet and car keys in the seat, throw his cellphone in the grass, and get out.
The man complied and the teen and another male, who has not been found, got in the car and sped off. The man called police and reported he had been carjacked at gunpoint and that the teen made reference to having a Glock semi-automatic gun.
About 20 minutes later, Rietz said, Champaign police spotted the stolen car at Bradley Avenue and Hedge Road in northwest Champaign and activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it.
Instead, the teen, who by this time was alone in the car, sped off through residential neighborhoods at speeds reaching up to 87 mph and disregarding seven stop signs and lights as he made his way to Interstate 74 eastbound.
The car then reached speeds up to 110 mph on I-74 before getting off at Lincoln Avenue, and heading south toward campus. The car wound through several Urbana city streets and stopped only when it crashed into a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy squad car near Busey and Ohio streets, just east of Lincoln.
Rietz said the teen got out and ran, pursued by several police officers, one of whom twisted an ankle in the chase and had to go to the hospital. The teen was found hiding near a privacy fence in the 700 block of West Iowa Street.
The car owner identified the youth as the person who pointed the gun at him, she said.
After being taken to the hospital to be checked out following the car collision, the teen was arrested.
Rietz said he told Urbana police that he acted alone in the carjacking and refused to name the person that the car owner had seen with him.
He was charged with a single count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony. Were he an adult, conviction would mean a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years. As a juvenile, if convicted he cannot be imprisoned beyond his 21st birthday.
Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom asked that the teen be released but made no argument.