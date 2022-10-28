CHAMPAIGN — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision at mid-day in Champaign Friday .
Sgt. Kurt Buckley said officers were sent to the intersection of State and John streets at 11:57 p.m. where they saw one car that had crashed into the front porch of a house and a second car with heavy damage in the middle of State Street.
Officers learned that a car headed west on John failed to obey a stop sign, entered the intersection, and hit the other car, sending it off State and into a house in the 700 block of South State Street.
Buckley said the two people in the westbound car were ejected. The driver of the southbound car was treated for minor injuries. All three were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition. No one in the house was hurt.
The driver of the westbound car was ticketed for running a stop sign.