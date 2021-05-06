TILTON — A Tilton police officer involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in that village has been treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
Tilton police Capt. Ryan Shull said in a release that the officer will be on administrative leave while Illinois State Police sort out the details of what happened.
State police have said only that there was an officer-involved shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 14th Street that left an officer and a suspect injured.
State police investigators based in the Champaign office are leading the investigation but have not said what happened or what the person injured was suspected of doing. Police have also not released the names of anyone involved.